Edgestream Partners L.P. Decreases Stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 94.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,343 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in Progressive by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 11,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $246.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37. The Progressive Corporation has a 52-week low of $208.13 and a 52-week high of $292.99.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 2.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $291.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.63.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 4,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $1,041,520.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 41,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,750,829.82. The trade was a 8.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.37, for a total transaction of $2,753,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 238,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,544,668.88. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,705 shares of company stock worth $11,450,948 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

