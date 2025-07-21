Cwm LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Kyndryl by 107.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th.

In other news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 26,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,035,292.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 73,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,100.92. The trade was a 26.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KD opened at $39.47 on Monday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Kyndryl had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

