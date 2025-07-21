Cwm LLC Buys New Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 406,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,366,000 after buying an additional 16,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 705.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 281,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,047,000 after buying an additional 246,800 shares during the period.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.9%

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $66.19 on Monday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $71.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.42 and its 200 day moving average is $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.06.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

