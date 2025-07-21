Cohen Capital Management Inc. Has $21.17 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,540 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.6% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 90,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5%

JPM stock opened at $291.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $274.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.90 and a fifty-two week high of $296.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at $22,884,750. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 36,520 shares in the company, valued at $9,703,729.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

