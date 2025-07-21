Asset Dedication LLC Has $2.68 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 255,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,695,000. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,843 shares of company stock worth $37,288,490 in the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.68.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $185.06 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.89. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.36%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

