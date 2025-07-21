Arizona State Retirement System Sells 29 Shares of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Graham were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Graham by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Graham by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Graham during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Graham during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graham during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Graham Trading Down 0.5%

GHC opened at $896.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Graham Holdings Company has a 12 month low of $691.41 and a 12 month high of $1,015.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $944.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $934.64.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $11.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.29 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Graham had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 12.99%.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. Graham’s payout ratio is 5.05%.

Graham Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Featured Stories

