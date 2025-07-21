Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,470,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of POWI opened at $54.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.82 and its 200 day moving average is $55.48. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $75.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 83.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Power Integrations had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $105.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

