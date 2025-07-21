Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $360,000 Stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 805.0% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,376.04. The trade was a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $170.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of -71.43, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $159.35 and a 1-year high of $261.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.47 and its 200-day moving average is $179.24.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -170.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $202.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.74.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

