Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 36.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,032 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 929.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on NetApp from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $29,828.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,940.35. The trade was a 39.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $106,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,976.84. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,802 shares of company stock worth $1,001,799 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $108.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.84 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.73.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.96% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

