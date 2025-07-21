Apollon Financial LLC Buys 889 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Apollon Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,946,000 after buying an additional 34,259 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 72,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.68.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,269,422.47. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM stock opened at $291.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $296.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

