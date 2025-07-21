Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $185.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.68.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 255,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,695,000. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,843 shares of company stock valued at $37,288,490. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

