ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Stake Increased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,407 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADT by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of ADT by 4.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 43,683 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of ADT by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 43,661 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ADT by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,827 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of ADT by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,829 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of ADT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $401,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 228,650,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,775,935.32. The trade was a 17.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

ADT Stock Down 0.5%

ADT stock opened at $8.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.60. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $8.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. ADT had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Further Reading

