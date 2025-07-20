Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in nCino were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in nCino in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in nCino by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino Stock Down 0.3%

NCNO stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. nCino Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.73, a PEG ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.77.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $144.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.77 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nCino Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at nCino

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $49,385.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 27,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,791.32. This represents a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 10,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $237,889.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 470,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,842. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,672 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on NCNO shares. William Blair cut shares of nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of nCino from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

