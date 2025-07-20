Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Sells $5,045,400.00 in Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $5,045,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 966,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,617,782.86. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Laura Alber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 29th, Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $4,929,900.00.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $170.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.45. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.33 and a 1 year high of $219.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.21.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 52.79% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSM. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Baird R W raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

