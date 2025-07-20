Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Sells 6,879 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,879 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 6.9% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $110,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $291.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.05. The firm has a market cap of $809.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $296.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $1,536,908.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 68,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,197,873.08. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,884,750. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

