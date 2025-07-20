Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $84.61, but opened at $81.89. Western Alliance Bancorporation shares last traded at $80.84, with a volume of 319,657 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on WAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 3.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.09 and a 200-day moving average of $78.24.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $836.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.58 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 12.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 22.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

