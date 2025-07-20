The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Clorox were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $259,041,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,361,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,163,000 after purchasing an additional 585,526 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 688.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 587,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,535,000 after purchasing an additional 513,171 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 549.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 542,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,144,000 after purchasing an additional 459,203 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 698,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,508,000 after purchasing an additional 456,114 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,280. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on Clorox and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Clorox from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

NYSE CLX opened at $128.28 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $117.35 and a 1-year high of $171.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 324.23%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

