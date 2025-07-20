Stephens Inc. AR Acquires Shares of 3,498 Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 103.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the first quarter worth approximately $665,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 14.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 29.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $72.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.51. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $115.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $137.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.63 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In other news, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $122,253.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $214,226.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,267 shares of company stock valued at $489,120. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

