Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 1,858 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.2% of Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $8,310,884,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465,278 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,113,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,147 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,684,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 17,550,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,207,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.5%

JPM stock opened at $291.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.90 and a 52 week high of $296.40. The company has a market capitalization of $809.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $1,536,908.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 68,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,197,873.08. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at $22,884,750. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $275.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

