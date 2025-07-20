Prudent Man Advisors LLC Acquires 481 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.5% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,068,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. KKM Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 264,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,334,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.5%

JPM opened at $291.22 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.90 and a 1-year high of $296.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $809.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

