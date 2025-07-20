New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,010 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.44% of Gibraltar Industries worth $7,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,201 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,663,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,975,000 after purchasing an additional 23,358 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,541,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,769,000 after purchasing an additional 397,313 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,359,000 after purchasing an additional 15,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 570,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,604,000 after purchasing an additional 140,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $63.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.81. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $290.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James B. Nish sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $153,738.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,061.84. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

