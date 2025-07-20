New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 31,447 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,447 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Silgan worth $7,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Silgan by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Silgan by 6.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

Insider Activity at Silgan

In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $559,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 153,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,576,897.76. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $128,530.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,589. This represents a 63.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Silgan from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $67.00 target price on Silgan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Silgan

Silgan Stock Down 0.2%

Silgan stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $58.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Silgan had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

Silgan Profile

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.