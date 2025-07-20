Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Andersons were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Andersons by 426.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANDE. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Andersons from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Andersons in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Andersons Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $36.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.30. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $55.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.61%.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

