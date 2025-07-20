Jen Hsun Huang Sells 75,000 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.52, for a total transaction of $12,939,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,348,225 shares in the company, valued at $12,826,555,777. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.59, for a total value of $12,794,250.00.

On Monday, July 14th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total transaction of $12,327,000.00.

On Friday, July 11th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $12,450,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $12,233,250.00.

On Monday, July 7th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $11,876,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total transaction of $11,729,250.00.

On Monday, June 30th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $11,814,750.00.

On Friday, June 27th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.02, for a total transaction of $11,776,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00.

On Monday, June 23rd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.81, for a total value of $7,190,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $172.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $174.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho set a $192.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

