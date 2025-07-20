Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Position Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 110.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $4,331,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,440,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,930,752.10. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 6,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $1,398,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,269,892. This trade represents a 20.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,431 shares of company stock worth $58,163,159 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Argus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.71.

Jabil Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:JBL opened at $224.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.06. Jabil, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $227.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

