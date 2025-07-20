Infrastructure Stocks Worth Watching – July 18th

NVIDIA, Coinbase Global, Alphabet, Broadcom, Alibaba Group, Oracle, and Synopsys are the seven Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that own, build or maintain essential physical assets such as roads, bridges, power grids, water systems and telecommunications networks. These firms typically generate stable cash flows backed by long-term contracts, regulated rates or government funding. Investors often favor infrastructure stocks for their potential to deliver steady income and relative resilience through economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,988,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,874,086. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.63. The company has a market cap of $4.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Shares of COIN stock traded up $5.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $416.02. 23,610,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,057,586. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.10. The firm has a market cap of $105.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.79, a P/E/G ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $142.58 and a fifty-two week high of $444.41.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $184.73. 24,745,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,063,401. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.26 and a 200-day moving average of $173.15. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $3.36 on Friday, reaching $283.09. 10,068,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,833,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.91 and a 200-day moving average of $219.98. The company has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.98, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. Broadcom has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $288.28.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded up $2.76 on Friday, hitting $120.06. The stock had a trading volume of 21,791,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,111,304. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $73.87 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.86 and its 200 day moving average is $115.19. The company has a market cap of $286.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.21.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.83. 6,600,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,324,704. Oracle has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $251.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $690.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Synopsys (SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

SNPS traded down $6.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $582.11. 2,063,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,195. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $365.74 and a fifty-two week high of $600.55. The stock has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $506.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $482.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

