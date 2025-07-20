Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hologic were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Hologic by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Hologic by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Hologic by 1,864.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,781.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,781.80. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $63.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $84.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Hologic’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOLX. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

