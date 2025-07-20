High Note Wealth LLC Sells 579 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

High Note Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.9% of High Note Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $185.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,843 shares of company stock valued at $37,288,490. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.68.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

