Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 41,043 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 41,043 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 1,111.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 136,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $1,752,651.39. Following the sale, the insider owned 203,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,494.05. The trade was a 40.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Lindsay J. Radkoski acquired 5,050 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 28,956 shares in the company, valued at $338,206.08. The trade was a 21.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WEN shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 price objective on Wendy’s and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Wendy’s stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.33.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $523.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.11 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 85.36% and a net margin of 8.57%. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

