Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 21,883 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,883 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,357,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,300,000 after purchasing an additional 420,081 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 82.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,673,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,402 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,847,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $588,029,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,930,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,046,000 after purchasing an additional 936,892 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.65.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the sale, the director owned 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $76.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31. Carrier Global Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.93%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

