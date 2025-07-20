Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $546,000 Investment in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 49.8% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 19,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.0% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 21,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRPT opened at $14.07 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $150.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($5.62). The business had revenue of $744.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.75 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

SRPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

