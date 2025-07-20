Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $528,000 Investment in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $416,340,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 14,049.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,424,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,761,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,945 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,264,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,761,000 after purchasing an additional 735,170 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,537,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,021,000 after purchasing an additional 519,717 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,271,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $122.84 on Friday. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.12 and a twelve month high of $132.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.28 and a 200-day moving average of $119.68. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $129,690.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,279.24. This represents a 63.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

