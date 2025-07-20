Edgestream Partners L.P. Lowers Holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 89.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,735 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 396.0% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 116.9% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.48.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $189.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 15.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.85%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

