Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $892,000 Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth $170,796,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth $58,723,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 586,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,427,000 after buying an additional 341,615 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,068,000 after buying an additional 300,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,835,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,748,000 after buying an additional 196,483 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,197.34. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,100. The trade was a 41.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,620. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of CRUS opened at $103.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.78. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.83 and a 12-month high of $147.46.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $424.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.26 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. Wall Street Zen raised Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cirrus Logic

About Cirrus Logic

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.