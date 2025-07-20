DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 589,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 70,421 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,034,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after buying an additional 23,653 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter.

DRH opened at $7.94 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality Company has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95.

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $254.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRH shares. Bank of America raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.71.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

