Critical Analysis: Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) vs. Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) and Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Brink’s and Hudson Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Brink's alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brink’s 3.29% 82.89% 4.69% Hudson Global -2.63% -4.32% -3.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.0% of Brink’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of Hudson Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Brink’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Hudson Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brink’s $5.01 billion 0.78 $162.90 million $3.70 25.23 Hudson Global $140.06 million 0.17 -$4.77 million ($1.22) -7.25

This table compares Brink’s and Hudson Global”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Brink’s has higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Global. Hudson Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brink’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Brink’s has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Global has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brink’s and Hudson Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brink’s 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hudson Global 0 0 0 0 0.00

Brink’s currently has a consensus target price of $138.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.85%. Given Brink’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brink’s is more favorable than Hudson Global.

Summary

Brink’s beats Hudson Global on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brink’s

(Get Free Report)

The Brink’s Co. engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries. The Europe segment relates to operations in European countries. The Rest of World segment focuses on the operations in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company was founded by Perry Brink and Fidelia Brink on May 5, 1859 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

About Hudson Global

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Global, Inc. provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services. The company was formerly known as Hudson Highland Group, Inc. and changed its name to Hudson Global, Inc. in April 2012. Hudson Global, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.