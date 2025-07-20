Corrado Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Corrado Advisors LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.5% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 14,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $572,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,884,750. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 68,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $291.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.90 and a fifty-two week high of $296.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

