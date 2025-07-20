Automotive Stocks To Watch Today – July 17th

NVIDIA, Tesla, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Micron Technology, Costco Wholesale, Synopsys, and Bank of America are the seven Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the design, manufacture, distribution, or sale of motor vehicles and related components. By purchasing these shares, investors gain partial ownership in automakers, parts suppliers, or dealerships and participate in the industry’s profits and risks. Their performance often correlates with consumer demand, technological innovation, regulatory changes, and broader economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded up $2.10 on Thursday, hitting $173.47. 78,344,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,665,623. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.39. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $173.64.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $320.83. 37,862,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,881,569. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 176.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.49. Tesla has a 1 year low of $182.00 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of TSM traded up $9.66 on Thursday, hitting $247.22. 16,543,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,249,724. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.12. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $248.59.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.09. 20,455,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,334,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $126.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.35. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $129.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.52.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $952.31. 1,107,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $422.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.97. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $793.00 and a 52-week high of $1,078.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,001.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $982.21.

Synopsys (SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $575.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,528,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,144. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $365.74 and a 1-year high of $604.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $504.42 and a 200 day moving average of $481.58. The company has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.57. 17,855,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,470,363. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.60. The company has a market cap of $350.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

