Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 307.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 47,826 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 1,521.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,032 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 355,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 75,668 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MARA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Compass Point restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Marathon Digital from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

In other Marathon Digital news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $661,644.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 324,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,183,096.60. This represents a 9.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $536,897.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,946,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,035,758.08. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,591 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MARA opened at $19.51 on Friday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 46.68%. The business had revenue of $213.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Marathon Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

