Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Bank of America

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.68.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $185.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.90 and a 200-day moving average of $173.01. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 255,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,695,000. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $72,792.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 215,843 shares of company stock worth $37,288,490. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,839,544,000 after buying an additional 14,307,345 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 248,416,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,025,322,000 after buying an additional 22,100,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $24,383,677,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alphabet by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,638,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,672,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 72,033,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,635,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

