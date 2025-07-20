ADG Wealth Management Group LLC Has $317,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

ADG Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.3% of ADG Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. ADG Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 264,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,884,750. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $291.22 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.90 and a twelve month high of $296.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.67 and a 200-day moving average of $258.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Phillip Securities cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

See Also

