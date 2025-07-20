1,970 Shares in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palomar by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $205.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.17.

In other Palomar news, insider Timothy Carter sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $72,676.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,467.65. This represents a 56.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total transaction of $71,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,252. This represents a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,164 shares of company stock valued at $3,087,639. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $139.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.44. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.55 and a 52 week high of $175.85.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $174.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.97 million. Palomar had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 20.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

