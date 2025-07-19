Xponance Inc. Has $377,000 Holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWAN. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler set a $27.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.90.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

CWAN opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $35.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 90.18% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $126.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $420,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 348,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,851,690. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen A. Corbet sold 12,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $298,920.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,022.68. This trade represents a 46.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,107 shares of company stock worth $5,844,208 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

