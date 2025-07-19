Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,297 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.8% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101,108 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 18,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,068,948 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $203,378,000 after buying an additional 130,698 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 733,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.02, for a total transaction of $166,449,928.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 894,546,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,079,993,196.12. This trade represents a 0.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,231,873. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,335,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,622,570. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.35.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $226.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

