Western Financial Corp CA Has $556,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Western Financial Corp CA lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,923 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $226.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.50 and its 200-day moving average is $208.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 733,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.02, for a total value of $166,449,928.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 894,546,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,079,993,196.12. The trade was a 0.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,550 shares in the company, valued at $113,231,873. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,335,232 shares of company stock worth $3,210,622,570 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.35.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

