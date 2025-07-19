Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 57.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 329.1% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 80.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 45.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 108.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WTS shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $275.00 price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Monica Barry sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total value of $188,467.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,314.40. The trade was a 10.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total transaction of $1,692,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,768 shares of company stock valued at $3,841,417 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of WTS stock opened at $251.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.29. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.59 and a 12 month high of $260.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.25. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.