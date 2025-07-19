Truist Financial Cuts State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $116.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cfra Research cut shares of State Street from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Shares of STT opened at $108.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $72.81 and a fifty-two week high of $110.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.24. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.17. State Street had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

In related news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $117,936.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,354 shares in the company, valued at $667,154.88. This represents a 15.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in State Street by 3,914.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in State Street by 2,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 186.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

