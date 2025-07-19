Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,349 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Trex worth $10,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,819,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,025 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Trex by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,599,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,505,000 after buying an additional 523,113 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Trex by 463.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,134,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,734 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Trex by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,153,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,631,000 after acquiring an additional 126,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,029,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,064,000 after acquiring an additional 939,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trex

In other news, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $144,728.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 24,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,885.73. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 1,500 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $90,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 27,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,052.29. The trade was a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TREX. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Trex from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

Trex Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of TREX stock opened at $61.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.56.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $339.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.11 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Articles

