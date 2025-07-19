Stillwater Wealth Management Group Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stillwater Wealth Management Group cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Stillwater Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,843 shares of company stock worth $37,288,490. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8%

GOOGL opened at $185.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.90 and a 200-day moving average of $173.12. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

