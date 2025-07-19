STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock Holdings Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of STERIS worth $11,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 1.0% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total value of $3,208,026.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,909.76. This represents a 53.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total transaction of $4,275,362.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,945.60. This trade represents a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised STERIS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.50.

STERIS Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of STE opened at $225.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.96. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $200.98 and a 52-week high of $252.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.70 and its 200-day moving average is $226.55.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.77%.

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

